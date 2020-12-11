NASA has awarded launch contracts to three companies through its Launch Services Program

As part of its Launch Services Program (LSP), NASA has awarded Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 (VCLS Demo 2) contracts to three different companies. Those three companies and the fixed-price of their contracts are as follows:

Astra Space for $3.9 million

Relativity Space for $3 million

Firefly Black for $9.8 million

The three selected launch providers will be launching “SmallSats” into space for NASA in the near future. These are small, low-cost satellites that will be used to support exploration, technology demonstration, scientific research, and education at NASA. This will demonstrate a launch capability for smaller payloads, which NASA foresees it will require for future missions.

NASA’s LSP is responsible for launching uncrewed rockets that carry spacecraft into low-Earth orbit and beyond. Whether those spacecraft be for observing Earth or exploring far out into the universe, LSP will assist in getting them into space.

The Earth Science Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate has partnered with LSP and will be responsible for funding the VCLS Demo 2 contracts.

Via NASA

