Space Time 7: SpaceX calls explosive Starship SN8 successful, NASA names Artemis astronauts

Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski unpack major space events of the week. SpaceX conducted its first high-altitude test flight with Starship, NASA named the initial cadre of astronauts who could go to the Moon, and much more.

Tune in live on Friday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Topics

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!