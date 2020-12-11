Space Time 7: SpaceX calls explosive Starship SN8 successful, NASA names Artemis astronauts

Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski unpack major space events of the week. SpaceX conducted its first high-altitude test flight with Starship, NASA named the initial cadre of astronauts who could go to the Moon, and much more.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Topics
- SpaceX CRS-21 mission
- SpaceX Starship SN8
- SLS core stage wet dress rehearsal paused for ‘days’ to adjust propellant loading procedure
- Spy satellite no longer stuck on Earth? ULA sets new date for Delta IV Heavy and NROL-44 mission [U]
- NASA names initial group of 18 astronauts for upcoming Artemis lunar missions
- SpaceX has been awarded $885 million for Starlink in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
- Boeing targeting March 29 for Starliner’s second uncrewed test flight
- Jim Bridenstine on Chuck Yaeger’s passing: NASA owes much to his brilliant contributions
- Former Israeli space security chief claims that aliens exist and are in hiding
