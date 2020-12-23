Supercluster’s ‘The Station’ short film celebrates 20 years of human presence on ISS

Our space station has had a long and rocky journey to get where it is today. ISS has seen trials of politics, new technology requirements, and a mammoth construction project — all of which are celebrated in Supercluster’s new short film.

The International Space Station is the most expensive structure ever built, but it has brought decades of international cooperation and continuous scientific research. It’s a place where only certain experiments could ever be conducted, and for the past 20 years, has always had a human presence.

While the final mission to construct the ISS was launched in 2011, development has never ended. Now, instead of government built and owned modules being launched, the U.S. is paying commercial companies to development, build, and operate modules on the station. The first is the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module. Just this week, the newest private module was added with Nanoracks Bishop Airlock to help deploy cubesats from the station.

Check out Supercluster’s latest short film called “The Station” below:

