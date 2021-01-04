Harvard science professor believes interstellar object Oumuamua was alien tech, not rogue comet

Our solar system was visited by its first known interstellar object called Oumuamua in 2017. Astronomers observed and collected data on the strange object for 11 days, but the scientific community can’t seem to agree on what the object was even now.

For the extraterrestrial minded, Harvard University Professor of Science Abraham “Avi” Loeb has presented his belief of what Oumuamua actually was…

In Loeb’s upcoming book, the 59-year-old Israeli-American theoretical physicist describes his theory that Oumuamua could have originated from an alien civilization. At first glance, this theory may sound a bit farfetched, but it appears much more plausible once some of the interesting facts are presented.

Oumuamua entered our solar system from Vega’s direction, a star located about 25 light-years away. Things really got interesting when the object made its pass by the Sun. The object actually accelerated instead of gradually slowing down as it started moving away from the Sun. Any ordinary object passing by the Sun would speed up as it got closer, only to decelerate as it shot away from the Sun.

Then there’s the question of Oumuamua’s extremely peculiar composition and shape, Loeb says. Many astronomers have compared its shape to that of a long and thin cigar. The issue with that is the odds of a naturally occurring comet or asteroid achieving this geometry are so low that this should throw a red flag. The same issue arises with the materials that make up Oumuamua. They were far too reflective to be a chunk of typical space rock or ice, according to Loeb.

A combined telescope image of Oumuamua

Loeb admits that his theory can be rather challenging to grasp. “Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there. They believe we are special and unique. I think it’s a prejudice that should be abandoned.”

Loeb’s book also discusses his belief that more of these strange interstellar objects will almost certainly enter our solar system in the future. The only difference is that next time, we need to try much harder to gather data and photos of the object so that the truth about them can finally be revealed.

