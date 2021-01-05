SLS: NASA targeting core stage hot fire test for ‘as early as January 17’

A couple of weeks ago, on December 20, NASA completed the wet dress rehearsal test for the Space Launch System (SLS) core stage. And then today, the agency finally announced that it would be moving forward with the green run hot fire test, targeting a date “as early as January 17.”

The hot fire is the final test in the green run series, finally igniting the engines for the first time. It will include simultaneously firing all four of the stage’s RS-25 engines for up to eight minutes. Doing this will simulate the performance of the core stage during an actual launch.

If this hot fire test is successful, the core stage will then be refurbished and shipped to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. From here, it will be assembled along with the other portions of the rocket and prepared for NASA’s Artemis program.

Proceeding to hot fire! Following the first time super-cold liquid propellant was fully loaded and drained from the @NASA_SLS rocket stage, engineers are now preparing the stage for the final test of Green Run: hot fire. Details: https://t.co/zF1SFz8mMa — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 6, 2021

“The next few days are critical in preparing the Artemis I rocket stage, the B-2 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, and the test team for the finale of the Green Run test series,” said Barry Robinson, project manager for SLS core stage green run testing. Completing the green run without any issues would surely mark a historic success for the agency’s Artemis program.

“The upcoming green run hot fire test is the culmination of a lot of hard work by this team as we approach a key milestone event for NASA’s Artemis missions,” said Robinson.

You can take a look at the wet dress rehearsal for the SLS core stage in the video below.

Via NASA

