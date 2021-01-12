‘The Black Vault’ has made all CIA UFO documents available for download

The Black Vault is a website that contains many of the US government’s declassified documents. The site was recently updated to include an archive of PDFs containing all of the CIA’s declassified UFO documents going back to the 1980s. And the best part is that anybody with an internet connection can download all of these files safely and easily now.

The Black Vault’s move comes about five months before the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is required to submit a report containing all data gathered on UFOs to congress. This requirement stems from the 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act in a section titled “Advanced Aerial Threats.” Included in that section is the following:

“The Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena, including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”

The Black Vault’s founder, John Greenwald Jr., stated that he has been fighting to get the CIA’s declassified documents for around 20 years. “It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time.”

It is important to note that while the CIA claims The Black Vault now contains all of the documents they possess, there is simply no way to verify the claim. Regardless of that, the information we do have access to now is a treasure trove of interesting information and stories of UFO encounters. Anybody who is even remotely interested in the subject should check it out.

Via Vice

