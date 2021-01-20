Starlink public beta now available in the UK and Canada

- Jan. 20th 2021 10:13 am PT

Since October, SpaceX has been slowly rolling out public beta access to its Starlink internet service, and the latest countries to get access are the UK and Canada. People who live in those countries can now sign up for the public beta and have a Starlink user terminal shipped to them.

The public beta users will be charged a $499 upfront cost that pays for the Starlink Kit, which includes all of the necessary hardware to get started. Users will also be responsible for paying a $99 per month fee to access the service.

This morning, SpaceX successfully launched its latest Starlink mission, where it put a batch of 60 more satellites for the Starlink service into orbit. This brings the total number of Starlink satellites currently in orbit to well over 1,000.

Public records indicate that SpaceX is likely looking to expand its Starlink public beta into many more areas in the near future. Those areas include the following places:

  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • France
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • South Africa
  • Spain

According to CNBC, SpaceX also requested market access in Japan, which could have significant potential for the Starlink service.

