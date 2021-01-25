Jim Bridenstine lands at aerospace investment firm in post-NASA gig

Republican Congressman from Oklahoma turned NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has already found his next gig after resigning from the space agency to make way for the next NASA leader.

Acorn Growth Companies (“Acorn”), a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence, today announced that Jim Bridenstine, former Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has joined the company as a dedicated full-time Senior Advisor.

“I am excited about joining Acorn Growth Companies and starting a new chapter of service to the United States, while advancing our aerospace and defense industries,” said Bridenstine. “I’m looking forward to re-entering the private sector and working with an established market leader such as Acorn.

“Innovation is found in small and mid-market companies,” said Bridenstine. “I’m excited to join this firm and work with disruptors that provide needed innovation to the aerospace and defense industries,” Bridenstine said.