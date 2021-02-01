NBC News to host joint interview with Elon Musk and Jared Isaacman tonight

Tonight on NBC Nightly News, Tom Costello will be sitting down for a joint interview with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and billionaire Jared Isaacman. During the interview, Costello will also be given an exclusive tour of SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The interview is set to focus mainly on the newly-announced mission to space being led by Isaacman, who is essentially chartering a SpaceX rocket and spacecraft to take the first all-civilian crew into space. Set to launch in October, the mission will use a Crew Dragon capsule, which includes room for four crew members.

Isaacman will be giving the four seats away to civilians in different and creative ways. Two of them will be gifted to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, including an employee there who survived his battle with cancer. The third seat will be going to an entrepreneur via a contest run by Issacman’s company Shift4. Lastly, a seat will be raffled off at random to anybody who wants to enter.

People interested in entering the raffle will need to head here to donate to St. Jude to enter to win. The more money that an individual donates, the more tickets for entry they gain.

Winners for the seats are set to be announced next month and will then be fitted for spacesuits and begin their training. During the mission, Isaacman stated that he intends to learn how to operate the spacecraft as well as serve as its commander.

