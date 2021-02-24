Space Explored Podcast 14: Perseverance lands on Mars, Inspiration4 gets its first crewmate, and Starship SN10 gets back into action

Join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Jared Base this week as they discuss NASA landing its newest rover on the surface of Mars, the newest crewmate to join the Inspiration4 mission to space, and an update to Starship progress in Boca Chica.

