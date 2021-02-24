Space Explored Podcast 14: Perseverance lands on Mars, Inspiration4 gets its first crewmate, and Starship SN10 gets back into action
Join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Jared Base this week as they discuss NASA landing its newest rover on the surface of Mars, the newest crewmate to join the Inspiration4 mission to space, and an update to Starship progress in Boca Chica.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Base @baserunner0723
- Blue Origin New Glenn pathfinder rocket shows itself as ULA’s Vulcan pathfinder head to pad
- What are the ‘7 Minutes of Terror’ and what to look for during Perseverance’s landing tomorrow
- NASA successfully lands Perseverance in Jezero Crater
- First Martian helicopter in good health while NASA prepares the first video from Perseverance Monday
- Starship SN10: Possible static fire as soon as Monday
- NASA Releases the first video and sound from Perseverance’s entry landing and descent phase
- Inspiration4 announces the first civilian crew member on the Today Show
