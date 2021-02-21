Starship SN10: Possible static fire as soon as Monday

With NASA’s Perseverance rover was taking up much of the limelight last week, we didn’t see much in terms of Starship activity other than lots of improvements to the landing facility and further work on future Starship vehicles but that might change this week.

Notices were given out to residences near the SpaceX launch site in South Texas Sunday evening warning of spaceflight activities and giving them instructions to stay outside after a police siren is used to give a 10-minute warning. This a regular occurrence for tests and is the first indication to us that we are getting closer to the vehicle being flight-ready.

SpaceX has filed for three road closures with the county of Cameron for Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday of this week all starting at 9 AM Local and ending at 6 PM. This is all leading up to a static fire of the three Raptor engines that are currently installed on SN10.

Starship SN10 testing……road closure scheduled from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. tomorrow February 22……“Alert” notice received = static fire attempt tomorrow. 🤞🔥🚀🔥🤞@NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/FfmmPu4aUZ — Mary (@BocaChicaGal) February 22, 2021

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated that it is also likely that we will also see a flight of SN10 sometime this week. Of course, this has been said a lot over SN8 and SN9’s flight campaigns and we will first need to see a successful static fire, approval for the flight from the FAA, then a filed TFR for the right altitude.

Good chance of flying this week! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2021

