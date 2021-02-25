Starship SN10: First static fire of test campaign followed by a swap of one of the engines

After a relatively quiet week at SpaceX’s Starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas we finally got to see Starship SN10 come to life for a quick static fire on Test Stand A. The vehicle has been out on the pad for about a month now, being moved from the manufactory facility while SN9 was still on Test Stand B.

SN10’s goals are the same as SN8 and SN9, gather more real-world flight data to further validate the new launcher’s design and engines. The engines have always been an issue, static fires happen and then 1 or more have to be replaced until we get to a set of three that are ready for flight.

While Elon Musk has been optimistic that these test vehicles will be able to be tested then flown rapidly, it has yet to happen. After Tuesday’s static fire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared that one of the engines looks suspicious and they will be needing to switch that one out.

Out on launch pad, engine swap underway pic.twitter.com/QNXGtL90WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2021

A new engine was moved to the test site yesterday afternoon and the swap happened late last night. This definitely means we will see another static fire of SN10 to ensure the three engines work well together. SpaceX has road closures scheduled with the county to be able to conduct a static fire either today or tomorrow.

If this second static fire proves successful we could see SN10’s flight as soon as tomorrow, if SpaceX fast tracks their readiness review, since the appropriate flight restrictions are in place for this weekend. One hurdle SpaceX won’t have to deal with after the static fire will be FAA approval since that was already given earlier this week.

Video of SN10’s first static fire

Taken by Austin Barnard for Space Explored

