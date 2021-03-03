Space Explored Podcast 15: Peter Beck eats his hat over ‘Bigger Rocket’ development, New Glenn pushed back, Starship SN10 launch soon, and more
This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Jared Base as they discuss Rocket Lab’s new rocket in development, concerns following New Glenn’s additional delay, updates on Starship, and more.
- [Update: Weather Report] New launch date for scrubbed SpaceX Starlink-17
- Unistellar is working to put on the largest Messier Marathon event and they want you to join
- Rocket Lab to enter new launch markets with the announcement of a new medium-lift rocket
- Blue Origin’s first New Glenn now slated to launch no earlier than late 2022
- [Update: second static fire] Starship SN10: First static fire of test campaign followed by a swap of one of the engines
