[Update: Weather Report] New launch date for scrubbed SpaceX Starlink-17

Starlink L17 has been at the pad for weeks now, having its launch date repeatedly pushed back with even having L18 and L19 pass it and making it to space. It finally made it to countdown but aborted just before liftoff.

Starlink L17 will be flown on the life-leading booster B1049 who started off its life by launching Telstar 18V all the way back in 2018. Flying 7 times it is the second most flown booster in the SpaceX fleet and plans to tie the record with the launch of 60 Starlink satellites.

During its countdown Sunday evening all was going smoothly until an abort was called at T-1:24 which prompted a stop to fueling and a scrub for the launch attempt. The next launch attempt was stated to be today but due to unfavorable weather in the recovery area, the next launch attempt will be Tuesday, March 2nd at 7:53 PM Est at LC-39A on Kennedy Space Center.

