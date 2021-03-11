Next Launch: SpaceX to launch their 22nd batch of Starlink satellites

On the heels of their last launch earlier this week, SpaceX is already planning to launch their next batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit as soon as this weekend. Starlink will provide worldwide high-speed internet through the use of thousands of satellites in low earth orbit.

Date: Sunday, March 14th, 5:44 AM EDT

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9

Payload: 60 Starlink Satellites

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

Like all Starlink missions so far, Starlink L21 will launch on top of a Falcon 9 rocket powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The workhorse for SpaceX since its first launch in 2010 it has launched 110 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Weather

Current weather conditions for Sunday’s early morning launch are looking good, with a probability of weather being GO for launch at 90%. The current concern for the launch is cumulus clouds but the weather conditions will seem to worsen if there is a delay as a new system begins its journey into the area.

