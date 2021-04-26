Mars Helicopter team holds AMA

At 4pm Eastern, the Mars Helicopter team will be having a Reddit Ask Me Anything.

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity has flown on Mars three times now and could be flying another two times before the end of its test campaign. According to their post, there will be ten panelists available to provide responses.

Dave Berger (DB), STEM Engagement Embed to Aeronautics, NASA HQ

Winnie Kuang (WK), Mechanical Research Engineer, Science and Technology Corporation, ARC

Dave Lavery (DL), Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Program Executive, NASA HQ

Ralph Lorenz (RL), Dragonfly Mission Architect, APL

Justin Maki (JM), Perseverance Mars Rover Imaging Scientist, JPL

Josh Ravich (JR), Ingenuity Mars helicopter Mechanical Lead, JPL

George Tahu (GT), Mars 2020 Program Executive, NASA HQ

Teddy Tzanetos (TT), Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Tactical Lead, JPL

Shannah Withrow-Maser (SWM), Mars Science Helicopter Vehicle Systems Lead, ARC

Kylie Vandenson (KV), Former NASA intern turned Education Specialist, AFRC

Do you have a question you want to ask the people who worked on Ingenuity? Now is your chance! They will only be answering questions for one hour, from 4 pm ET to 5 pm ET, so ask them soon!

