Starship SN15 launched last week and we’ve all enjoyed the flood of photos and videos of the flight but nothing compares to the 4K slow-motion video by Cosmic Perspective.

SpaceX’s Starship SN15 lifted off last week and was the first of the early prototypes to have a nominal landing. Now that SpaceX has a proven design for their new rocket they can push towards the next step of the development phase, getting Starship to orbit. The historic moment was documented by photographers and videographers from around the country, some providing high-speed views of the landing.

Ryan Chylinski and MaryLiz Bender have been covering rocket launches with their high-speed and cinema cameras for years. Providing unparalleled views of some of the most historic space moments in recent years. Recently they have been dedicated to providing the best video and audio of SpaceX’s Starship flights. Their most recent film offers 4K video and binaural audio of SN15. You can find all of their coverage on their YouTube page or website.

