SpaceX shares Crew-1 recap video of historic mission

SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission was their first operational flight of the Commercial Crew Program. This mission returned to Earth beginning of this month.

Crew-1 carried Micheal Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station. This mission marked the longest time an American spacecraft spent time in space and the first night splashdown since Apollo 8. This mission also marked the first time an international astronaut flew on Dragon with Noguchi representing JAXA.

To celebrate the moment, SpaceX shared a 2-minute video recapping the mission from the crew’s perspective. The video starts on Earth with the Crew’s expectations of the mission and ends with their thoughts of flying in space. Dragon Resilience spent 168 days in space and next up will be SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 mission later this year.

Dragon’s first operational mission for @NASA with four astronauts on board was the longest duration human spaceflight for a U.S. spacecraft pic.twitter.com/QCTLV281YF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2021

