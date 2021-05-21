NASA JPL hosts talk discussing cameras on Mars

Marc Razze and Brian White from the Public Services Office at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory yesterday hosted a live online talk about the cameras in space.

Speakers Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and Deputy Principal Investigator for Perseverance Rover’s Mastcam-Z provided an overview of the history and improvements to camera systems on the surface of Mars. Hallie Abarca, Mars 2020/Perseverance Image and Data Processing Operations Lead, talked about how the data is processed from raw images to completed photos and panoramas.

This talk was a part of JPL’s long-running Theodore von Kármán lecture series. Next month, we can look forward to another talk in the series, Oh, Jupiter! We Thought We Knew You, on how our knowledge and understanding of Jupiter and Europa has grown over the past few years.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!