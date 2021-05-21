RGV Aerial Photography released panoramic images of the manufacturing and launch sites that SpaceX has been using down in Starbase, Texas.

For the past couple of years, SpaceX has been slowly expanding their footprint at Starbase. What used to be just an open lot with a few tents and tanks has turned into a true private spaceport. RGV’s new panoramas of SpaceX’s land show just how much the company has built up, something not easily seen from the ground.

You can see the new truss structures of what will become Starship’s first orbital launch pad getting ready to be moved to the launch site. SpaceX has expanded to almost completely surround Boca Chica Village on all sides. What was once a full neighborhood now only houses a couple of non-SpaceXers.

RGV has been providing aerial photos of the site since the beginning of SpaceX’s construction of the site. You can find their content on YouTube and Twitter. If you wish to support what they do you can subscribe to their Patreon page to help continue their coverage.

