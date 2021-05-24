Discovery Channel just put out a casting call for a new TV show, “Who wants to be an Astronaut?” The prize? Well, a visit to the International Space Station of course!

Recently, it seems as though the contests to visit space have become the newest trend. Now, alongside the Inspiration 4 and Dear Moon contests, we have Discovery Channel’s new show “Who Wants to be an Astronaut”. Discovery recently released their casting call for the show. Those who are selected will go through a series of extreme challenges throughout the 8 part series, and the winner will receive a spot on the Axiom Space Mission 2 (AX-2). The series won’t end at liftoff, however, they plan to follow the winner throughout the entirety of the mission, including the return home.

This contest will no doubt be challenging. Those wishing to enter must be 18 years old or older and a U.S. resident. There will be many physical requirements to fly to the ISS, so applicants will need to be in good health. Like most reality TV shows, we can expect Discovery to pick applicants with an interesting background and good stories to tell in order to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

If you think you have what it takes, fill out this form to enter. They are highly encouraging applicants to submit a video. If you enter, you should use the video to show off your personality and that you do well on camera. We at Space Explored wish you all the best of luck with your entries!

