May 26th, 2:29 p.m. EDT: The infamous “T-20 min vent” has begun meaning we are on track for today’s liftoff time. This vent is excess liquid oxygen being released from the Falcon 9’s fuel tanks.

Later today, SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of 60 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. This will be their 4th mission of May again tying their record for most launches in a calendar month.

Date: Wednesday, May 26th, 2:59 PM EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1063-2)

Payload: 60 Starlink Satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Landing Site: ASDS Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

Like all Starlink missions so far, Starlink V1.0 L28 will launch on top of a Falcon 9 rocket powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The workhorse for SpaceX since it first launched in 2010, the Falcon 9 has launched 118 missions with a 98% success rate.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, referred to as “the booster”, is able to land vertically on either land or on a barge in the ocean after its missions. This allows for cheaper access to space, increased reliability, and quicker turnarounds.

The Booster

This relatively new booster will launch on its second mission and its first for SpaceX. B1063’s first mission was for the European Space Agency launching Sentinal 6 into a polar orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base. SpaceX moved the booster over to the space coast and is now using it to fill their manifest full of Starlink missions.

B1063 landing at LZ-4 after launching Sentinel 6 Credit: SpaceX

Weather

The weather seems perfect for launch this afternoon with Space Launch Delta 45 giving the probability of 90% GO for launch. The report also reads no other additional risks and only a very slight chance of cumulus clouds scrubbing the launch. If you’re heading out to the launch today, there is a chance of a short rainfall as the coastal winds blow inland.

For the backup date of tomorrow, Delta 45 gives it an 80% probability of good weather with similar no additional risks.

May 26th, 2:26 p.m. EDT: Fueling operations have begun for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket use RP-1 and liquid oxygen to fuel the 10 Merlin engines.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!