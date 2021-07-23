NASA shares video celebrating the final shuttle flight and what’s to come

Yesterday NASA shared a video to their YouTube channel celebrating the final flight of the Space Shuttle Program. In it, they discuss how far we’ve come since then and what is to come after.

STS-135 few 4 crew members to the ISS onboard Space Shuttle Atlantis for the final time. It carried with it supplies for the station inside the Raffaello Multipurpose Logistics Module which was attached to the station. It landed back at Kennedy Space Center 10 years ago this week. The Shuttle program was shut down following the findings from the Columbia disaster paired with the Challenger accident not long before it.

NASA’s celebratory video feature interviews from STS-135 crew members and others that worked on the shuttle during its final flight. The ending of the video highlights the startup of the Commercial Crew Program, the new suborbital space tourism market, and SLS’s beginnings.

You can see Atlantis at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The only shuttle to be displayed “in-flight” with its payload bay door open. It is truly an awe-inspiring experience to see in person. The other two surviving Space Shuttles, and two other full-scale test articles, can be seen at other museums around the country.

