Space Explored Podcast 27: GAO denies Blue Origin, SpaceX Starship Hussle, ISS troubles, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast Seth and Jared discuss Blue Origin’s protest being denied by the GAO, SpaceX hustling to get Starship Booster 4 and Ship 20 built, the troubles Nauka caused the ISS, and more.
Editor’s Note: Seth is out of town this week so his audio was not perfect, expect it to go back to normal next week. Also, Derek is out today getting ready for the OFT-2 so Jared stepped in to take over for him this week.
- Starship Superheavy orbital launch tower completion, 100th raptor engine built & more Elon tweets this week
- Upcoming Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight
- Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch
- Watch the moment things went wrong when Nauka joined the ISS [Video]
- Ariane 5 launches satellites into geostationary orbit
- Scoop: Space Florida to construct an Astronaut Training Complex at Kennedy Space Center
- GAO backs NASA decision to rely on SpaceX Starship for Moon landing, dismissing Blue Origin-backed protest
- New Space Station module causes loss of attitude control; Control since regained
- Apple TV+ seemingly signs off on fourth ‘For All Mankind’ season during S3 production
