Space Explored Podcast 27: GAO denies Blue Origin, SpaceX Starship Hussle, ISS troubles, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast Seth and Jared discuss Blue Origin’s protest being denied by the GAO, SpaceX hustling to get Starship Booster 4 and Ship 20 built, the troubles Nauka caused the ISS, and more.

Editor’s Note: Seth is out of town this week so his audio was not perfect, expect it to go back to normal next week. Also, Derek is out today getting ready for the OFT-2 so Jared stepped in to take over for him this week.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Locke @baserunner0723

Read More

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!