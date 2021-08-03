SpaceX Inspiration4 mission documentary series coming to Netflix in September

-
SpaceXInspiration4Netflix

Inspiration4 is easily the coolest spaceflight mission of the year, and Netflix will soon have a documentary detailing the incredible experience for the four private citizens traveling to space for three days.

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman funded the mission that will take him, cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, and St. Jude donor Chris Sembroski to space for an experience of a lifetime.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft (same vehicle from Crew-1) will transport these four individuals to Earth’s orbit for a days-long journey around the planet — not the quick up-and-back trip billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos experienced recently.

The Inspiration4 crew have been sharing their months of hard work preparing for the epic mission to space, and Netflix will release a documentary series called Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space next month. The launch is planned for no earlier than September 15, 2021.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Inspiration4

Netflix

About the Author

SpaceX hits 90,000 subscribers across 12 countries usin...
SpaceX works at stunning speed installing 29 Raptor eng...
Starship Superheavy orbital launch tower completion, 10...
Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight tra...
GAO backs NASA Artemis Starship selection
Top stories this week
Super Heavy Booster 3 fires its engines for first time
Falcon 9 Reusability FAQ
Show More Comments

Related

Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson set to go to space 9 days before Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin

How many people are in space right now?

Boeing pauses critical Starliner OFT-2 mission to ISS over propulsion system issue

Watch Virgin Galactic send Richard Branson and crew to space during first livestream

Top stories this week: Astronaut Doug Hurley retires, 18 year old flying to space on New Shepard & more

[UPDATE: Dragon splashdown] SpaceX Crago Dragon set to return from the International Space Station

This Day In Space (July 8, 2011): The launch of STS-135, the final Space Shuttle launch