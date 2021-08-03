SpaceX Inspiration4 mission documentary series coming to Netflix in September

Inspiration4 is easily the coolest spaceflight mission of the year, and Netflix will soon have a documentary detailing the incredible experience for the four private citizens traveling to space for three days.

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman funded the mission that will take him, cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, and St. Jude donor Chris Sembroski to space for an experience of a lifetime.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft (same vehicle from Crew-1) will transport these four individuals to Earth’s orbit for a days-long journey around the planet — not the quick up-and-back trip billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos experienced recently.

The Inspiration4 crew have been sharing their months of hard work preparing for the epic mission to space, and Netflix will release a documentary series called Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space next month. The launch is planned for no earlier than September 15, 2021.

This September, four civilians will launch into space for a three-day trip orbiting Earth.



Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space — the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time — will premiere in five parts leading up to and following the mission. pic.twitter.com/8fLnxHCQNN — Netflix (@netflix) August 3, 2021

