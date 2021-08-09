Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking, OFT-2 delayed, Inspiration4 coming to Netflix

This week Seth and Zac discuss Starship’s impressive build and stacking, Inpsiration4 Netflix special, Boeing’s OFT-2 delay, Perseverance first sample return, and more.
Editor’s Note: Derek was out this week setting up cameras for Northrop Grumman’s Antares launch so Zac Hall stepped in.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Zac Hall @apollozac
