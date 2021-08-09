Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking, OFT-2 delayed, Inspiration4 coming to Netflix

-
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Zac discuss Starship’s impressive build and stacking, Inpsiration4 Netflix special, Boeing’s OFT-2 delay, Perseverance first sample return, and more.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2021/08/SE_8-9-21.mp3

Editor’s Note: Derek was out this week setting up cameras for Northrop Grumman’s Antares launch so Zac Hall stepped in.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Zac Hall @apollozac

Read More

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Podcast

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA’s Mars ...
Space Explored Podcast 27: GAO denies Blue Origin, Spac...
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E2: Some rich dude wen...
Space Explored Podcast 26: Bezos to space, Starship act...
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E1: What did we miss o...
Space Explored Podcast 25: SpaceX’s droneships arrive...
Space Explored Podcast 24: Transporter-2, Elon vs Tory,...
Space Explored Podcast Ep. 23
Show More Comments

Related

Watch a tour of SpaceX’s Starbase facility with Everyday Astronaut [Part 1 of 3]

Elon Musk shows off Raptor stockpile at SpaceX’s Starbase facility with Everyday Astronaut [Part 2 of 3]

SpaceX stacks first full Starship launch vehicle on orbital pad

Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA’s Mars 2020 one year later with Zac Hall

SpaceX Starship 20 moved to join Booster 4 on launch pad

Starliner: Boeing restores 7 of 13 propulsion valves, still eyeing August launch

Top stories this week: Blue Origin fly oldest and youngest humans, Falcon Heavy to launch Europa Clipper, and more

Boeing pauses critical Starliner OFT-2 mission to ISS over propulsion system issue