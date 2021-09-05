Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars

Ingenuity recently completed its 13th flight on Mars. Mars helicopter campaign extended from the initially planned 5 flights and is now serving as a valuable tool to assist with route planning for the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity has completed 4 flights since we last covered the helicopter.

Flights 10-12

For flight 10, Ingenuity traveled to 10 distinct waypoints at 40 feet high. During the flight, it traveled sideways to gather stereo images of the Jezero Crater. For flight 11, the primary goal was to move the helicopter in position ahead of the Perseverance rover to allow it to scout ahead for a good path. Flight 12 of Ingenuity was a risky one. The helicopter flew over very rough terrain that poses potential risks to its navigation system. Ingenuity took photos of South Seitah to determine what locations would be worth exploration by Perseverance rover.

Image taken from Ingenuity during 12th flight. Credit: NASA

13th flight of Ingenuity

Flight 13 of Ingenuity was built off of information gained from the 12th flight. The helicopter flew at a lower altitude to an area the helicopter just got a glimpse of during flight 12. They will point the camera in a different direction, to gather a new perspective of the area. It will allow scientists on the Perseverance team to better plan the future drive.

Being a lower altitude, this will help provide more depth and height information. Flight 13 will not be as far or as fast as flight 12, but these images should help provide some of the most valuable data from Ingenuity yet.

Happy Flight the 13th!

Ingenuity has achieved its 13th successful flight on Mars. It traveled at 7.3 mph (3.3 m/s) taking images pointing southwest of the South Seítah region. This aerial scouting continues to aid in planning @NASAPersevere’s next moves. https://t.co/tboEcnLvx3 pic.twitter.com/QIp8QSVxbq — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 5, 2021

Earlier this year when Ingenuity made its first flight in the Marian atmosphere the world was amazed by this technological achievement. Now, about 4 months since that historic moment, these flights have become routine. Similar to how we have become accustomed to a rover traversing kilometers over the red planet, so have we now to the flights of NASA’s newest tool for exploration.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!