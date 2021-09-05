Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars

-
NASAMarsIngenuity
Image taken during Ingenuity's 11th flight on Mars.

Ingenuity recently completed its 13th flight on Mars. Mars helicopter campaign extended from the initially planned 5 flights and is now serving as a valuable tool to assist with route planning for the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity has completed 4 flights since we last covered the helicopter.

Flights 10-12

For flight 10, Ingenuity traveled to 10 distinct waypoints at 40 feet high. During the flight, it traveled sideways to gather stereo images of the Jezero Crater. For flight 11, the primary goal was to move the helicopter in position ahead of the Perseverance rover to allow it to scout ahead for a good path. Flight 12 of Ingenuity was a risky one. The helicopter flew over very rough terrain that poses potential risks to its navigation system. Ingenuity took photos of South Seitah to determine what locations would be worth exploration by Perseverance rover.

Image taken from Ingenuity during 12th flight. Credit: NASA

13th flight of Ingenuity

Flight 13 of Ingenuity was built off of information gained from the 12th flight. The helicopter flew at a lower altitude to an area the helicopter just got a glimpse of during flight 12. They will point the camera in a different direction, to gather a new perspective of the area. It will allow scientists on the Perseverance team to better plan the future drive.

Being a lower altitude, this will help provide more depth and height information. Flight 13 will not be as far or as fast as flight 12, but these images should help provide some of the most valuable data from Ingenuity yet.

Earlier this year when Ingenuity made its first flight in the Marian atmosphere the world was amazed by this technological achievement. Now, about 4 months since that historic moment, these flights have become routine. Similar to how we have become accustomed to a rover traversing kilometers over the red planet, so have we now to the flights of NASA’s newest tool for exploration.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Mars

Mars, named after the Roman God of war, is the second-smallest planet in our solar system. Often referred to as "the red planet" due to…

Ingenuity

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

NASA is looking for a Artemis lunar rover
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson meets with Ukrainian Pre...
When will NASA send SLS and Orion on the first Artemis ...
International Space Station continues to show its age a...
Astra misses orbit again, SpaceX and Blue Original la...
SpaceX to launch 23rd CRS mission tonight
Blue Origin launches their 17th New Shepard mission
Alleged leaked ULA emails paint NASA as ‘incompet...
Show More Comments

Related

Perseverance Mars sampling attempt not quite ‘hole-in-one’ as NASA works the problem

Delightful Google ad imagines the Perseverance Mars rover using Google Photos [Video]

Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA’s Mars 2020 one year later with Zac Hall

NASA is looking for Lunar Rovers for its Artemis Program

Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch

‘Where are my engines, Jeff?’ Ars investigates Blue Origin BE-4 engine delay for ULA Vulcan rocket

[Update: FAA grounds SpaceShipTwo] Virgin Galactic responds to FAA investigation over Unity 22 flight deviation

Firefly provides statement on anomaly from Alpha flight alongside new video