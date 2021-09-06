First two episodes are live of Netflix Countdown: Inspiration4 docuseries

-
SpaceXInspiration4Netflix
inspiration4 signed booster

Last month Netflix announced that a docuseries about the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission would be coming to their platform. Today the first 2 episodes became available to stream for those that have a subscription.

The first two episodes focus on the crew and their selection. First with easily the star of the crew, 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux. Hayley was the first of the three crew members to be announced after the buyer of the flight, Jared Issacman. The back story of how Hayley went from fighting for her life as a child to becoming a commercial astronaut should be interesting to learn about.

Episode two covers the backstories and selection of the final crew members of Inspiration4, Dr. Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski. The selection of these two crew members was much more public as many in the community took part in the Shift4 store challenge and sweepstake. The next two parts will go live next week and then the final episode on September 30th. The next two episodes coming next week will detail the training the crew took part befor the flight.

The series is exclusive to Netflix and the streaming service will also plan to dip its toes into live production. As Netflix will host the live coverage of SpaceX’s historic mission on launch day.

Preparations for Inspiration4’s historic launch are moving along. With just over a week to go before the crew lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A, SpaceX isn’t working any issues and we should be getting closer to getting far out launch weather forecasts in the coming days.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Inspiration4

Netflix

About the Author

SpaceX’s new support ships, Firefly Alpha in-flig...
SpaceX support ship Bob arrives in Tampa to finish refi...
Inspiration4 health study with Apple products
Starlink could combat Government Internet outages
Inspiration4: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospit...
First look at Dragon Capsule cupola
[Update: Elon confirms purchase] Mysterious SpaceX cran...
A Shortfall of Gravitas returns first Falcon 9 booster
Show More Comments

Related

Inspiration4: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital launches Mission of a Lifetime podcast

Inspiration4 shares first look at cupola of the Dragon capsule

Need your Inspiration4 fix? TIME feature on first SpaceX all-civilian mission to orbit has you covered

inspiration4 signed booster

Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch

SpaceX’s new recovery ships, NG-16 launch to ISS, OFT-2 destacking & more Top stories

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission documentary series coming to Netflix in September

‘Inspiration4 Miler’ is the one virtual run space fans can’t miss (yes, there’s a stellar swag bag)

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will use Apple Watch and iPad for health research study in space