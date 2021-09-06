First two episodes are live of Netflix Countdown: Inspiration4 docuseries

Last month Netflix announced that a docuseries about the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission would be coming to their platform. Today the first 2 episodes became available to stream for those that have a subscription.

The first two episodes focus on the crew and their selection. First with easily the star of the crew, 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux. Hayley was the first of the three crew members to be announced after the buyer of the flight, Jared Issacman. The back story of how Hayley went from fighting for her life as a child to becoming a commercial astronaut should be interesting to learn about.

Episode two covers the backstories and selection of the final crew members of Inspiration4, Dr. Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski. The selection of these two crew members was much more public as many in the community took part in the Shift4 store challenge and sweepstake. The next two parts will go live next week and then the final episode on September 30th. The next two episodes coming next week will detail the training the crew took part befor the flight.

The series is exclusive to Netflix and the streaming service will also plan to dip its toes into live production. As Netflix will host the live coverage of SpaceX’s historic mission on launch day.

Preparations for Inspiration4’s historic launch are moving along. With just over a week to go before the crew lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A, SpaceX isn’t working any issues and we should be getting closer to getting far out launch weather forecasts in the coming days.

