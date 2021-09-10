[Updated: NASA Statement] Kennedy Space Center now ‘all clear’ following emergency lockdown

-
Kennedy Space Center headquarters building.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was under an emergency lockdown earlier today.

Earlier today, The Kennedy Space Center administrative building was evacuated in response to a phoned in threat. Vehicle gates were closed preventing access into the base. Since then, security forces have issued an all clear. Kennedy Space Center continues to investigate the incident.

[UPDATE] New statement from NASA

A false alarm indicating an active shooter was set off at 11:05 a.m. EDT today (Sept. 10) at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. As a result of that false alarm, a concerned citizen thinking they were notifying the appropriate office, reported an active shooter to the security forces at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Kennedy security forces responded locally, issuing an alert for its headquarters building at about 11:50 a.m. After confirming no credible threat at either location, NASA issued an all clear to its workforce. The security forces at both locations acted quickly to assess and address the situation in an effective manner. An investigation is ongoing to determine how the alarm was triggered.

NASA PAO

This story is actively developing. Will will update this post with more information as we get it.

