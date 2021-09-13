Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak creating new space company ‘Privateer’

In a brief tweet yesterday, Steve Wozniak announced he is co-founding a new private space company.

The simple tweet and linked YouTube video provided few details about the company, Privateer. The short video features a combination of historic and modern videos of both rockets and the solar system (and a clip that vaguely resembles a Tesla robot on fire). In the YouTube description, they say Privateer space is “working to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind.”

The company was co-founded by Steve Wozniak and Alex Fielding. Wozniak is known for his co-founding of Apple; while Fielding founded the robotics company Ripcord, Inc. The two previously co-founded “Wheels of Zeus” in 2002. That company created briefly worked to create wireless location tracking devices not too unlike AirTags.

Not much is known about what specific services Privateer will provide. The company plans to provide a limited look to some private audiences at the AMOS conference this week.

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

Steve Wozniak has done a lot since his departure from Apple, so starting a space company isn’t exactly surprising. He has started many new ventures, ranging from releasing the first programmable universal remote control to founding Silicon Valley Comic-Con.

Space startups seem to be the next big thing. With reusability and dedicated smallsat rockets growing, it is easier to get payloads launched than ever. Without details on the plans Steve Wozniak has for his new space company, it’s hard to guess. With more details coming at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) conference, it could be anybody’s guess.

