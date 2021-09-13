Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak creating new space company ‘Privateer’

-
Privateer
Steve Wozniak with screenshot from Privateer Announcement

In a brief tweet yesterday, Steve Wozniak announced he is co-founding a new private space company.

The simple tweet and linked YouTube video provided few details about the company, Privateer. The short video features a combination of historic and modern videos of both rockets and the solar system (and a clip that vaguely resembles a Tesla robot on fire). In the YouTube description, they say Privateer space is “working to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind.”

The company was co-founded by Steve Wozniak and Alex Fielding. Wozniak is known for his co-founding of Apple; while Fielding founded the robotics company Ripcord, Inc. The two previously co-founded “Wheels of Zeus” in 2002. That company created briefly worked to create wireless location tracking devices not too unlike AirTags.

Not much is known about what specific services Privateer will provide. The company plans to provide a limited look to some private audiences at the AMOS conference this week.

Steve Wozniak has done a lot since his departure from Apple, so starting a space company isn’t exactly surprising. He has started many new ventures, ranging from releasing the first programmable universal remote control to founding Silicon Valley Comic-Con.

Space startups seem to be the next big thing. With reusability and dedicated smallsat rockets growing, it is easier to get payloads launched than ever. Without details on the plans Steve Wozniak has for his new space company, it’s hard to guess. With more details coming at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) conference, it could be anybody’s guess.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Guides

Privateer

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

Show More Comments

Related

Relativity Space launching Terran 1 rocket early 2022

Space hardware provider Nanoracks starts StarLab Oasis to fight climate change and food insecurity

Virgin Orbit announces plans for reusability and a new LauncherTwo vehicle

Rocket Lab announces contract to launch entire constellation for Kinéis

Starship Superheavy orbital launch tower completion, 100th raptor engine built & more Elon tweets this week

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will use Apple Watch and iPad for health research study in space

SpaceX acquires satellite internet of things company Swarm Technologies

NASA’s new Administrator and his love-hate relationship with the ‘New Space Era’