Next Launch: SpaceX Inspiration4 to become the first all-civilian mission to orbit

The long-awaited Inspiration4 mission will launch this week from the historic LC-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The flight, paid for by Shift4 founder and CEO Jared Issacman, will carry Issacman along with 3 other civilians.

Over the months we have come to know Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski. This week a new era of spaceflight begins as these four take to the sky inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule as the company’s first commercial astronaut mission.

Date: Wednesday, September 15th, 8:02 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1062-3)

Capsule: Dragon Resilience (C207-2)

Crew Position Occupation Jared Issacman Commander CEO of Shift4 Payments Dr. Sian Proctor Pilot Professor Hayley Arceneaux Medical Officer Physician Assistant Chris Sembrowski Mission Specialist Data Engineer

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply contract. The first Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space, this was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while originally designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of four parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Resilience

This will be the second flight for Dragon Resilience. Its first was SpaceX Crew-1 in November of 2020. For Inspiration4’s launch, the Dragon will have some special hardware that is unique to this mission. Instead of being outfitted with a docking adapter for the space station, Resilience will have a large domed window the crew can use to gaze out of. Similar to the International Space Station’s Cupula module, it will allow the crew a great view of Earth below.

Mission Commander Jared Issacman inside the Dragon’s cupola. Credit: SpaceX

Resilience was named by the members of Crew-1 in honor of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. After this flight, SpaceX plans to use it for another milestone commercial mission, Axiom-1, the first private mission to the ISS.

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 125 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Booster 1062 has launched a total of two times, its first being GPS III SV04 back in November of 2020. B1062’s second mission launched in June of this year and was also a GPS III payload for the US Space Force. This mission will be the first crewed flight on a three-times flown booster.

B1062 on SLC-40 before its first GPS III mission. Credit: Zac Hall for Space Explored

Launch weather

Space Launch Delta 45’s L-1 weather report shows possible good weather during the 5-hour launch window for Inspiration4. The current weather systems over central Florida will bring possible clouds and thunderstorms to the Falcon 9’s flight path. SLD 45 gives the probability of good launch weather of 80% for Wednesday as well as Thursday’s backup window.

The current concerns for both days are thick clouds and flight through precipitation. More concerns to look out for are moderate booster recovery and low-moderate onshore winds, which are not included in SLD 45’s probabilities. The next weather report will come out as required.

Live updates to Inspiration4’s launch will be posted here when we get closer to launch time.

Featured Image: Inspiration 4 / John Kraus

