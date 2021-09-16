NASA will Announce the landing site of its VIPER moon rover this Monday

-
NASAArtemisVIPER

Researchers at NASA’s Ames Research center will announce the landing site of the Artemis program’s first robotic rover, VIPER. The rover will explore the lunar south pole in search of resources for crewed missions.

NASA is set to hold a media conference on Monday, September 20th to announce the landing site of its next robotic moon rover. The VIPER rover, short for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, will be NASA’s first-ever robotic rover on the Moon. Unlike the Mars rovers, VIPER’s main objectives will be mapping potentially useful resources on the Moon’s south pole. These resources include ice-rich areas that could prove useful to future human exploration of the lunar surface.

NASA’s Ames Research center in Silicon Valley, California is currently managing the VIPER program and will announce the exact rover landing site on Monday. Where this site is located will have broad implications for the upcoming human settlement of the moon. The rover is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which has goals of eventually sending humans back to the Moon by the late 2020s. In advance of these crewed missions, the VIPER rover is set to land sometime in late 2023.

Teleconference audio will be live-streamed at http://www.nasa.gov/live, and Space Explored will attend the call, so make sure to check back for future coverage!

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Artemis

NASA's Artemis program is an attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.

VIPER

About the Author

How many people are in space right now?
SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics, and more selected again ...
A look at NASA’s iconic T-38 fleet as Tropical St...
NASA's Lucy mission to Jupiter's trojan asteroids
Astronauts wake up to smoke alarms and melted plastic s...
NASA’s new Administrator and his love-hate relati...
More Ariane 5 rocket parts arrive in French Guiana
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars
Show More Comments

Related

NASA is looking for Lunar Rovers for its Artemis Program

NASA’s Perseverance Rover obtains first rock sample for future study on Earth

Blue Origin launches their 17th New Shepard mission

[Update: New target] Blue Origin targeting next New Shepard mission with NASA tech and art installation on Wednesday

Perseverance Mars sampling attempt not quite ‘hole-in-one’ as NASA works the problem

SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics, and more selected again for further lunar lander concepts

When will NASA send SLS and Orion on the first Artemis mission around the Moon?

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars