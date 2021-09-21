Asteroid named for NASA Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen

The WGSBN(a Working Group for the International Astronomical Union) is responsible for naming small planets and comets. On Monday, they released their latest bulletin, which included new names for a number of small planets. Among those, was a small asteroid being named in honor of Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate.

The asteroid was discovered back in 2004 by Marc Buie at Kitt Peak National Observatory.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen is an astrophysicist was a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored and co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers on solar and heliospheric phenomena, as well as space and space systems research.

Now he serves a role at NASA as Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate. He works on NASA’s scientific missions such as Mars 2020. Last year, we spoke with Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen on the Mars 2020 mission.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen is tasked with helping us answer some of humanity’s biggest questions: Where did we come from? Are we alone? How does the universe work? NASA leadership team page

He has received many awards throughout his career, including the US Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, and the 2018 Heinrich-Greinacher prize.

Many other minor planets were named in honor of the descendants of the discoverer, and scientists.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!