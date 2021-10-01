NASA officially opens for business | This Day in Space (1 Oct. 1958)

-
This Day in SpaceNASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration wasn’t built in a day. Ever since the launch of Sputnik hearings and meetings began about the formation of a new agency. The creation of NASA may have been signed into law on July 29, 1958; but on October 1, NASA officially opened for business.

Russia’s launch of Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, on October 4, 1957 immediately turned US attention towards space; causing an immediate reaction from President Eisenhower.

At the start of the next year, NACA(National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) created a Special Committee on Space Technology; recognizing the importance of space for both military and scientific research. This agency covered civilian and scientific efforts while the Advanced Research Projects Agency would develop space technology for military purposes.

Eisenhower sign the creation of NASA into law on July 29. On October 1, 1958 NASA absorbed NACA and took over all operations as well as the budget and employees. With this change, NASA also took over Ames Aeronautical Laboratory (Ames Research Center), Langley Aeronautical Laboratory (Langley Research Center), and Lewis Flight Propulsion Center (now Glenn Research Center).

In the over six decades that NASA has been around, we have made giant leaps in space exploration. We put a man on the Moon (soon the first woman and person of color), visited the outermost reaches of our solar system, and have continuously had a human presence in low Earth orbit for over 20 years. In addition, humanity has benefited from the investment in NASA with improvements in aircraft safety, advanced weather predictions, and the creation of a large list of spinoff technologies we use every day.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

NASA TV coverage for Russian film production launch
SLS modal testing complete, mass-sim removed
SpaceX Crew-3 launching October 30
STS-26 Space Shuttle return to flight | This Day in Spa...
Live Blog: NASA's Landsat 9 launch from California
Top Stories: Artemis I, NASA leadership, and more
Landsat 9: NASA's latest imaging satellite
NASA Announces Virtual Webb STEAM Day Event for Student...
Show More Comments

Related

NASA’s new Administrator and his love-hate relationship with the ‘New Space Era’

Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz, Make Room for New Crewmates

NASA Announces Virtual Webb STEAM Day Event for Students, Educators

[Update: Succesful payload separation] Live Blog: NASA launching their newest Landsat satellite from the west coast

SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics, and more selected again for further lunar lander concepts

James Webb Space Telescope working towards December launch, new SpaceX Starship render & more top stories

How many people are in space right now?

NASA and SpaceX now targeting October 30 for launch of Crew-3 mission