SmarterEveryDay discusses James Webb Space Telescope with Senior Project Scientist [Video]

With the James Webb Space Telescope coming up in December, Destin Sandlin (SmarterEveryDay) shared a video recorded in 2017 where he sat down with the senior project scientist, Dr. John Mather.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, is set to launch aboard an Ariane V rocket from French Guiana. The telescope is currently being transported by boat to the launch site.

Destin sat down with Dr. John Mather in 2017 to discuss the James Webb Space Telescope and a variety of different aspects of the mission.

Some of the topics discussed involve the orbit the telescope is heading to, how they test spacecraft before launch, and red-shift.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!