SpaceX Crew-2 mission patch now available on company shop post splashdown

Monday night SpaceX’s Crew-2, riding in Dragon Endeavour, splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Today, SpaceX started selling its version of Crew-2’s mission patch in celebration.

Mission patches have been a tradition since the beginning of space exploration in the 1960s. Each crew launching to space has a chance to design their patch ahead of launch. SpaceX has continued the tradition with each launch it conducts, going back to the first Falcon 1 launch in 2008.

Alongside the NASA crew’s mission patch, SpaceX designs its own but limits when it’s released to the public. SpaceX mission matches aren’t released to the general public until the mission has been deemed successful. For SpaceX’s patch of Crew-2, that means splashing down safely in the ocean. Today the patch is now available on the SpaceX store for $15.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!