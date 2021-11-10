Space Explored Podcast 36: Delays to Artemis II and III, return of Crew-2, a week full of launches, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise talk about the unsurprising delays of NASA’s upcoming crewed Artemis flights and the return of SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission from the International Space Station. They also talk about the upcoming week full of launches from SpaceX, Astra, and Rocket Lab.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
Read More
- SpaceX’s Crew-2 splashes down in the Gulf of Mexico after a six-month stay in space
- Launch Thread: Rocket Lab to launch two BlackSky satellites and attempt third booster recovery
- Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX’s Human Landing System contract
- SpaceX Crew-3 launch shifts further due to non-COVID ‘minor medical issue’ with crew member
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!
FTC: Space Explored is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links