Space Explored Podcast 36: Delays to Artemis II and III, return of Crew-2, a week full of launches, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise talk about the unsurprising delays of NASA’s upcoming crewed Artemis flights and the return of SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission from the International Space Station. They also talk about the upcoming week full of launches from SpaceX, Astra, and Rocket Lab.

