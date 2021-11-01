SpaceX Crew-3 launch shifts further due to non-COVID ‘minor medical issue’ with crew member

NASA has delayed SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch, which was briefly scheduled for early morning on November 3 after weather pushed back a Halloween launch target. The delay is due to a “minor medical issue” that is not an emergency situation nor related to COVID-19.

In a blog post, the agency opted not to state which Crew-3 member was involved or what exactly happened. All NASA mentions is that the crew will stay in quarantine and work to launch the mission by the end of the week. The weather for the late Saturday night launch target will be a factor of course.

The agency takes every effort to protect the crew prior to its launch through a health stabilization plan. Crew-3 astronauts will remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida while preparing for their launch. Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week. The earliest possible opportunity for launch is 11:36 p.m. EDT Saturday, Nov. 6. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. NASA

Launch weather concerns

In today’s launch weather report from Space Launch Delta 45, weather conditions appeared to deteriorate going into the 48-hour delay window (Friday, November 5). While we may have good weather locally, along the ascent corridor (where the critical abort zones are) and in the higher atmosphere are unknown.

If the weather does not cooperate with NASA and SpaceX Saturday evening, this could delay Crew-3’s launch into next week and further extending Crew-2’s time at the International Space Station.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!