Today the federal judge overseeing the Blue Origin lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX made his decision. Blue Origin, of course, lost the lawsuit, but will this be the end?

Recap of Blue Originâ€™s drama with Starshipâ€™s HLS selection

This almost seven-month drama started in April when NASA selected SpaceXâ€™s Starship vehicle for the Human Landing System contract. This lucrative deal gave SpaceX nearly $3 billion to develop a lunar version of Starship for Artemis IIIâ€™s crewed lunar landing. Depending on who you ask, this was either a shock that two companies werenâ€™t selected or not surprising at all due to congress not providing enough funding.

Either way,Â Blue Origin and Dynetics protested the selection, with Blue Origin also going on a smear campaign against Starship. We still donâ€™t understand why they ever thought that would workâ€¦

When the protest failed to overturn the selection,Â Jeff Bezosâ€™ company then sued the agency, claiming NASA broke the law and allowed SpaceX to change their bid but not anyone else. In agreement to have speedy litigation, NASA agreed to halt collaboration with SpaceXâ€™s Starship until November 1.

This leads to today, when Judge Richard Hertling, who has been presiding over the Blue Origin lawsuit, sided with NASA and SpaceX â€“ denying Blue Originâ€™s claim of any wrongdoing by the space agency.

What happens next?

Nothing is now stoping NASA and SpaceX from continuing to push towards developing the lunar Starship. However, the lawsuit has been a pain in the side of both companies and might have possibly cost NASA their 2024 Moon landing goal (although other items could have delayed it too).

However, Blue Origin could appeal the decision, and letâ€™s be honest, there is a good chance they do. If an appeal takes place, there is no saying how much longer this fight could be dragged out.

Either way, the stay of work is already over, so NASA and SpaceX can go back to working together without the lawsuit distraction. We should see more testing coming from SpaceXâ€™s Starbase, and with NASA back, things could get crazy again.

Statement from Blue Origin

Our lawsuit with the Court of Federal Claims highlighted the important safety issues with the

Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed. Returning

astronauts safely to the Moon through NASAâ€™s public-private partnership model requires an

unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant

systems and promotes competition. Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of

the Artemis program, and we have a broad base of activity on multiple contracts with NASA

to achieve the United Statesâ€™ goal to return to the Moon to stay. We are fully engaged with

NASA to mature sustainable lander designs, conduct a wide variety of technology risk

reductions, and provide Commercial Lunar Payload Services. We are also under contract

with NASA to develop in-situ resource utilization technology, lunar space robotics, and lunar

landing sensor collaboration including testing on New Shepard. We look forward to hearing

from NASA on next steps in the HLS procurement process.

Between this and Jeff Bezosâ€™ tweet, it sounds promising that they will not appeal the decision. It is fresh to see some class come out of the company at the end of it all. Cooperation between companies and NASA will be the only way will return to the Moon and stay there.

