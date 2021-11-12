Glen de Vries, who flew to space last month, dies in New Jersey plane crash

Glen de Vries, a passenger on Blue Origin’s NS-18 flight, died in a light plane accident in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

The co-founder of Medidata solutions, Glen de Vries, was an experienced instrument-rated pilot. He enjoyed flights around his home in New York City and even flew across the country. Before his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, he flew his airplane to Van Horne, Texas, and continued to enjoy flights around the area leading up to launch.

On October 13, Glen achieved his lifelong dream to fly in space when he flew on Blue Origin’s NS-18 mission. He and Chris Boshuizen were the two paying customers on the flight. Joining them were actor William Shatner and Blue Origin VP Audrey Powers.

We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired. Statement from Blue Origin

With him in the plane was Thomas Fisher, who also died in the crash.

The plane was located in a “heavily-wooded area.” The FAA did not state what caused the crash.

Glen enthusiastically shared his passion for aviation and will be missed. Space Explored morns his and Thomas’ sudden passing and send our condolences to their friends and family.