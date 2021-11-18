Blue Origin continues to expand its Florida presence with South Campus Expansion planned

In a new permit application, Blue Origin lays out the foundation for its continued Florida presence long into the future. Blue details near and future improvements to the south campus of its manufacturing facility located in Exploration Park.

Blue Origin already has a dominating presence within Exploration Park, a space dedicated to aerospace near Kennedy Space Center, with its Manufacturing Complex. Now, the company plans to expand upon what has already been created with additional manufacturing factories, a chemical processing facility, and two warehouse expansions.

Now all of this won’t happen at once. As previously stated, Blue lays out near and future improvements to the site, which will happen in phases. The first phase will involve the construction of Manufacturing Factory A (MUFAC-A), a Chemical Processing Facility, and a small warehouse expansion.

Blue Origin South Campus Improvement Phases | Image Credit: Blue Origin/Haskell Architects and Engineers

It is currently unknown when Blue will proceed with the second phase of South Campus development, but whenever it does, it will consist of two more MUFAC facilities (B and C) and an additional warehouse expansion that starts moving into the South Campus Phase 2 area.

While the permits do not specifically mention what will occur inside these facilities, we can make some educated guesses. It is my theory that the MUFAC facilities will support the construction of tank sections for New Glenn’s first and second stages, while the chemical processing facility could act as an anodizing facility, similar to what ULA does with its rockets. Maybe one day we could get a tour of Blue Origin’s facilities to find out what goes on inside the quiet giant?

Currently the best look inside Blue Origin’s Facilities in Florida

Along with these improvements to the south campus also come improvements to Space Commerce Way, the road that travels alongside Blue Origin’s facilities and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Currently, this road is a two-lane, two-direction road. This means that when Blue Origin transports New Glenn from its facility, this road is shut down in both directions. In another permit application, we see plans on making Space Commerce Way a four-lane road with a median. Parts of this expansion already exist!

This could conceivably allow Blue Origin to transport its vehicles along this road without the need to completely shut it down. Instead, it could close one side of the road and make the opposite side a two-lane, two-direction road for through traffic.

There are exciting things coming to the space coast and we here at Space Explored can’t wait to see, and cover, it all!

