Virgin Galactic announces winner of Omaze sweepstakes

Back in July, after Virgin Galactic flew its founder Richard Branson on its SpaceShipTwo spaceplane, the company announced a sweepstakes to win two tickets to space. On Wednesday, the company announced the winner and who they want to bring with them on the journey.

Keisha S. from Antigua and Barbuda won the once-in-a-lifetime trip. She is a health and energy coach and will become the first person from the Caribbean islands to go to space. She was surprised with the news by Branson, Omaze founder and CEO Matt Pohlson, and Space For Humanity executive director Rachel Lyons at her home.

Keisha is now the winner of a tour of Spaceport America and two tickets to space on a future SpaceShipTwo flight. She hopes to share the experience with her daughter, who is currently studying astrophysics. Virgin Galactic has not stated when Keisha’s flight will occur, but it will definitely be no earlier than next year.

It was remarkable to be there for the beginning of Keisha’s journey to space; she is an extraordinary person who is already inspiring people with the work she does to support women in her home of Antigua and Barbuda. This experience will provide another platform for her to inspire many more people into the future. Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic founder

The sweepstake was run by Omaze and was a fundraiser for Space For Humanity’s Citizen Astronaut Program. Space For Humanity’s goal is to expand access to space to a diverse group of private astronauts. This fundraiser helped fund $1.7 million in grants for the charity.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce Keisha as the winner of our biggest experience offering to date. Omaze exists to dream the world better. Not only will a lifelong stargazer get to experience space, but this also helps Space for Humanity open up that opportunity to even more people. Matt Pohlson, CEO and Co-Founder of Omaze

