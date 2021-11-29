Stunning ISS views from SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour flyaround

SpaceX recently brought four astronauts home from the International Space Station who caught some amazing views of the ISS from inside the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule.

NASA published high-resolution photos captured by the Crew-2 astronauts during a flyaround of the International Space Station, and let’s just say the images do not disappoint.

In the images, you can see the football field-sized space station from various perspectives with the Earth, space, and both in the background. The detail of the International Space Station caught in these shots is a stunning sight. See for yourself below:

ISS views from SpaceX Crew Dragon

You can view and download the full resolution photographs from the NASA Johnson Flickr account for archiving or making a sweet ISS wallpaper for your phone or computer.

