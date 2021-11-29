Kennedy Space Center’s Cyber Monday deal: Free child admission w/ adult ticket

While Kennedy Space Center’s Black Friday deal was a great way to save on annual passes, the Cyber Monday deal brings down the cost of a one-day ticket. Today only, with the purchase of an adult daily-admission ticket to KSCVC, you get a free child daily-admission ticket.

While I praised the value of the Kennedy Space Center annual pass, if you only have a day to spend at Kennedy Space Center it is still well worth a trip!

Normally, a child’s daily admission ticket to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex costs $47. For Cyber Monday only, you get that $47 ticket for free with the purchase of an adult ticket ($57).

This includes all the same access as the annual pass, from the bus tours, to the astronaut hall of fame, to the Space Shuttle Atlantis, and more.

If you’ll be in Florida before December 24, when the tickets must be redeemed by, it’s worth taking advantage of the deal to experience some of US Space history.