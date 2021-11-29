Kennedy Space Center’s Cyber Monday deal: Free child admission w/ adult ticket

-

While Kennedy Space Center’s Black Friday deal was a great way to save on annual passes, the Cyber Monday deal brings down the cost of a one-day ticket. Today only, with the purchase of an adult daily-admission ticket to KSCVC, you get a free child daily-admission ticket.

While I praised the value of the Kennedy Space Center annual pass, if you only have a day to spend at Kennedy Space Center it is still well worth a trip!

Normally, a child’s daily admission ticket to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex costs $47. For Cyber Monday only, you get that $47 ticket for free with the purchase of an adult ticket ($57).

This includes all the same access as the annual pass, from the bus tours, to the astronaut hall of fame, to the Space Shuttle Atlantis, and more.

If you’ll be in Florida before December 24, when the tickets must be redeemed by, it’s worth taking advantage of the deal to experience some of US Space history.

Film photo at KSCVC by Daryl Sausse

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
Kennedy Space Center’s Black Friday deal: Whole m...
Black Friday Space Deals
[UPDATE: Final team announced]Orlando Air and Space Sho...
The best space themed wallpapers to show off your new M...
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center...
Three more NASA Astronauts inducted into US Astronaut H...
[Update: New arrival footage] SpaceX Falcon Heavy Boost...
Blue Origin continues to expand its Florida presence wi...
Show More Comments