Former SpaceX engineers and chef using robot cooks for new ‘Stellar Pizza’ business

Can three former SpaceX engineers and the ex-SpaceX executive chef make a pizza business a cosmic success?

The Los Angeles Times has the story of how the team of SpaceX alumni is pairing robots with pizza ingredients to launch a brand new business:

Stellar Pizza, founded by ex-SpaceX engineers Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahawisan, is a food truck that will serve pizzas made by robotic arms that dress and bake the pizzas, which customers will be able to order via the company’s app. Former SpaceX executive chef and director of culinary services Ted Cizma is overseeing the recipes with aid from consultant and Slow Rise Pizza Co. founder Noel Brohner.

Stellar Pizza opens in 2022, just a few months too late to serve the crew of Inspiration4 inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

