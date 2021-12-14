Sierra Space to show a full-scale model of Dream Chaser at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show is coming up in January, and while most of the company’s there will be for consumer products, some space industry companies will showcase their projects. One of those companies is Sierra Space.

Sierra Space, the space sector of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation, will showcase its Dream Chaser spaceplane at CES next month. The full-scale mock-up is ready to leave where it was built and head out to the convention, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dream Chaser is Sierra Space’s spacecraft to compete with SpaceX, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman in commercial missions for NASA. Its uncrewed variant is currently under contract with NASA to launch resupply missions to the International Space Station. At the same time, its crewed Dream Chaser is still in development.

I spy with my little eye a Dream Chaser spaceplane looking good enough to fly! Our full-scale Dream Chaser model is now officially ready to make the drive to #CES2022. Stay tuned for trip updates! #DreamChaser #SierraSpace pic.twitter.com/GDdSrhjdvX — SierraSpaceCo (@SierraSpaceCo) December 13, 2021

While the crewed version did not win the original Commerical Crew Program contract, Sierra didn’t stop and it still wishes to use Dream Chaser to shuttle crew to and from space. Dream Chaser plays a significant role in the company’s Orbital Reef commercial space station, being developed in partnership with Blue Origin. Selected by NASA to continue the development of its design, Dream Chaser will be used to launch crew and cargo to and from the station, if selected.

If you are planning to attend CES 2022, make sure to stop by Sierra Space’s booth located at the Las Vegas Connection and World Trade Center.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!