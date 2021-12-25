Live Blog: Updates on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope historic launch

Early tomorrow morning, while those who celebrate Christmas will be busy opening gifts, NASA and Arianespace will be launching the most powerful space telescope ever built. Check before for updates on this once-in-a-generation launch.

What is launching and how do we watch it?

Check out our launch spotlight and how to watch articles for details about the Webb and how to find a launch stream.

James Webb launch weather

According to a weather briefing in French Guiana, the weather for tomorrow morning’s launch looks favorable. However, the launch site is a tropical area, so that, of course, can change quickly. Therefore, we won’t know for certain if the weather is GO until closer to liftoff.

NASA teams have received good telemetry from Webb. The reaction wheels are keeping the spacecraft oriented in the correct position to keep heat and radiation away from the sensitive components.

Now the teams at the Telescope Mission Control are in charge to get Webb out to its orbit beyond the Moon.

Callout for power positive on the Webb telescope.

Webb’s solar pannel is begining to deploy.

Confirmation of seperation of the Webb telescope!

Shutdown of the rocket’s upper stage. It will now coast for 2 minutes before Webb seperates from the rocket.

Webb is now over 200 km in altitude and is about halfway through its second stage burn.

10 minutes into flight and so for only nominal callouts by the launch teams.

Shutdown of the Ariane 5 main stage and start up of the second stage!

Jetision of the payload fairing!

Solid rocket booster seperation.

Lift off of James Webb!

1 minute, still green for launch the viewers are leaving the mission control room.

5 minutes and counting.

Less than 10 minutes now from launch and board is still green.

View of inside Webb’s mission control room in Baltimore.

We are now less than 30 minutes from launch of Webb. The board is still green and weather is still looking good.

We’re now T-1 hour until launch and the board so far is still green and the Ariane 5 is fully fueled.

The offical livestream from NASA started!

Good morning everyone, and a Merry Christmas; we are getting close to the 1-hour 20 minutes mark until the James Webb Space Telescope launch. According to the most recent update from NASA, the biggest question, launch weather, still look favorable!

