How to watch SpaceX’s upcoming Transporter-3 launch

This morning, SpaceX plans to launch their Transporter 3 mission, carrying a payload of dozens of nanosatellites and microsatellites to space. Here’s how to watch the Falcon 9 rocket lift off from the Kennedy Space Centers’s Space Launch Complex 40.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, SpaceX’s third Transporter mission is slated to launch at 10:25 AM EST (7:25 AM PST). The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Kennedy Space Center, and after around eight and a half minutes from launch, the first stage will return for landing back at the Cape’s Landing Zone 1.

The rideshare mission will carry satellites for both commercial, and government customers looking for a sun-synchronous orbit. Among the commercial customers is earth observation satellite company Planet. The company has 44 “SuperDove” satellites launching onboard the transporter-3 mission, joining their fleet of over 200. Other customers include satellite rideshare companies Exolaunch and Spaceflight, who are facilitating other individual small satellites.

How to watch live

Both SpaceX and NASA will have live coverage of the launch. SpaceX’s live stream will start 15 minutes before launch at 10:15 EDT (7:15 PST). You can find them through any of the links below:

Transporter-3 launch viewing in person

Transporter-3 might be visible throughout some parts of central and eastern Florida, weather permitting. You can check that you’re looking in the right direction by checking a map application on your phone. Good viewing locations include along US-1 in Titusville, and Brevard County Parks.

