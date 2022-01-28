‘High performance’ Starlink user terminal could be on the horizon

-
SpaceXStarlink

On January 21, SpaceX filed an application with the FCC for the operation of a new, more ruggedized Starlink user terminal. The terminal would be better suited for harsh conditions, such as high heat. This joins a previous application to operate similarly ruggedized terminals on moving vehicles, such as trucks, aircraft, and ships.

This updated terminal would hopefully fix the overheating issue that some users have faced. Both the original round terminal and the updated square terminal have thermal cutoffs at 122ºF. When placed on a hot roof in the sun, that number is easier to reach than you would think

The previous application said of the ruggedized terminals:

Compared to other ESIMs SpaceX Services proposes to deploy, the HP model has been ruggedized to handle harsher environments so that, for example, it will be able to continue to operate at greater extremes of heat and cold, will have improved snow/ice melt capabilities, and will withstand a greater number of thermal cycles.

Whether these high performance terminals will become available to the general public remains in question. As the previous application said about the terminals:

SpaceX services will ensure installation of HP ESIM terminals on vehicles, vessels, and aircraft by qualified installers who have an understanding of the antenna’s radiation environment and the measured best suited to maximize protection of the general public and persons operating the vehicle and equipment.

This makes it seems likely that these will be enterprise-oriented, with specialized installation, rather than just shipping a box to a consumer, like is currently happening with Starlink customers.

The mobile terminals, once launched, could be a big success for the company. While Starlink has already proved its value to rural customers who previously lacked options for high-speed internet (the primary customer base Starlink is targeting), mobile terminals would open the service up to use on RVs, while traveling, and more.

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starlink

Starlink is a high-speed satellite internet company that was launched by SpaceX in 2019 when the first batch of 60 operational satellites was launched into…

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
How to use a third-party router with Starlink
Starlink router bypass allows using your own router wit...
SpaceX raises $337 million in new funding
Subscribe to the Space Explored podcast!
SpaceX doubled number of 10+ flight boosters with last ...
SpaceX sets new Falcon 9 reuse record on unique Starlin...
Interview with KSC director of center planning on Stars...
Show More Comments