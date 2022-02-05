Astra’s first East Coast launch scrubbed due to faulty range equipment

Astra attempted to launch NASA’s ELaNa (Educational Launch of Nanosatellites) 41 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station; however, some range equipment failed, not allowing the company to launch safely.

Asta reached T-15 minutes before being forced to hold the final countdown and postpone the launch to the next day after a radar system failed. The radar system, operated by Space Force Delta 45, wasn’t in service during the final moments of the countdown.

We don’t know the specifics as to what the radar system does or what went wrong. However, SLD 45 stated on social media it has “isolated the radar system issue” and will be ready for launch tomorrow.

Now Astra looks for good launch weather

Today’s launch weather peaked at about 70% chance of favorable weather. Sunday’s delayed attempt will face similar weather conditions, with the most recent report predicting a 60% probability for good weather.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate Sunday, Astra has a possible launch opportunity for Monday afternoon as well. Luckily Astra doesn’t have to compete for range access against other missions at the moment.

Featured Image: Astra / John Kraus

